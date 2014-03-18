Police identified the driver who died Monday morning as an East Hartford teen who attended Synergy School. Leonel Colon, 17, was speeding east on Silver Lane after police attempted to pull the Honda he was operating on Burnside Avenue when his car hit a sewage pump-out truck and burst into flames near Holland Lane.

Emergency responders were called after a nearby resident called 911 at 10:48 a.m. Before the accident an East Hartford police sergeant called off an attempt to stop the car after the licence plate came back as reported stolen from another Honda. Investigators are still asking the public's help for more information as they try to piece together the circumstances leading up to the fatal accident.

It took days for the office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the driver using dental records, but before his identity was released friends of Colon placed tributes to the young man at the scene of his death. The driver of the truck was injured in the crash and treated at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

At the aftermath of the devastating scene on Silver Lane Monday, EHPD spokesman Sgt. Mike DeMaine confirmed that the Honda was followed Monday by officers on Burnside but was never stopped before officers were told to break off an attempt to pull it over. They then lost sight of the car, DeMaine stated, but he could not say where or when that was.

"We have a tremendous amount of resources working on this," said Sgt. DeMaine. The Gazette received a call of an explosion and fire on Silver Lane at 10:50 a.m. The caller said it sounded like a loud explosion and looked and saw flames which appeared to be growing larger.

Monday Sgt. DeMaine said that when the license plates were run "there were police vehicles following it. That was not connected to this at all. It was originally run on Burnside Avenue which, as you can see is not here."

Silver Lane between Forbes Street and Sunset Ridge Drive was closed to traffic Monday until 5 p.m. as EHPD investigators studied the scene. Pieces of debris littered the road far from the accident, due either to the speeds involved of the vehicles or from a possible explosion. To the east lay several pieces of evidence marked by investigators, farthest away a small package or bundle wrapped in plastic at the driveway of Faith Lutheran Church lay next to a numbered yellow evidence marker.

"When it was run, there were police vehicles following it but that is not connected to this case at all," Sgt. DeMaine stressed. Colon's car was not being chased at the time it crashed. "Before it turned into that it was stopped (the chase) by a sergeant. There was no pursuit connected to this at all. They never stopped this vehicle."

He added: "I don't have exactly how it went down but that vehicle was run, it came back stolen so vehicles tried to stop the vehicle because it was stolen and you just don't let those things go. And it was never around here. They lost sight of that vehicle and you can see what happened."

Sgt. DeMaine and EHPD did not identify anyone else other than the victim of the accident in a press release issued Friday. The mayor said East Hartford school staff would offer counseling.