Beginning this month, East Hartford Public Schools will administer the Smarter Balanced Field Test in both Mathematics and English Language Arts to students in grades 3-8 and 11.

Smarter Balanced is one of two state-led assessment consortiums that have been given the task of developing a test that will assess the students’ understanding of the Common Core State Standards. The Field Test is an opportunity to “test the test.” Information from it will be used to evaluate the testing software, ensure the quality of test questions, and evaluate the effectiveness of the test administration and training materials.

This year’s test will be very different from Connecticut’s legacy assessments, the CMT and CAPT. It will be administered using computers and iPads.

For both Mathematics and English Language Arts, students will take an online assessment, participate in a classroom activity and complete a performance task.

The Field Test will be untimed, but the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium estimates students will need 7 - 8½ total hours to complete them. When asked about these new assessments, Superintendent Nathan Quesnel stated, “This is an exciting opportunity for our district. By participating in the Field Test, students will be able to try out online testing software and new question types that will be similar to future Smarter Balanced assessments.”

The Field Test is scheduled to be administered between March 18 and June 6. Smarter Balanced expects to begin live testing in the spring of 2015.