March 8th Hartford came alive with history! Over 250 excited students from Bloomfield, Broad Brook, Burlington, East Granby, East Hartford, East Windsor, Hartford, New Britain, Portland, Southington, Tolland and Windsor shared research projects - papers, website, exhibits, performance or documentary - to volunteer judges at the Hartford District History Day in Connecticut Contest.

Students in the top three in each category will participate in the State Contest at Central Connecticut State University on April 26.

Three East Hartford Classical Magnet School students presented work which was judged worthy of that state competition. Nicholas Serrambana took First Place in the Senior Individual Performance Category with his performance entitled: "Hanging Satan: The Eradication of Connecticut's Witch Craze." East Hartford's Eva-Maria Maher took Second Place in the Senior Group Website Category, along with classmate Ryan Remos, for their Website: "Cesar Chavez: Rights for Migrant Farmworkers." And East Hartford's Emily Gunter took the first place award in the Senior Papers category for her essay: "Gilded into Help: Andrew Carnegie the Philanthropist."

The Hartford District Contest was hosted for the first time by Capital Community College (CCC). Students enjoyed a chance to tour the college housed on Main Steet in Downtown Hartford in the former G. Fox & Co. department store and learn more about the school. Members of the Hartford Presrvation Alliance provided walking tours of Hartford's historic Main Street.

The contest culminated in an awards ceremony held in CCC’s Centinel Hill Hall. Students clamored to find out results as they were announced by Hartford State Rep. Edwin Vargas, Dr. Wilfredo Nieves, President of CCC, and Rebecca Taber-Conover, State Coordinator of History Day in Connecticut.

Over 4,000 Connecticut students in grades 6-12 spent months researching topics of their own choosing but which had to be related to this year’s National History Day theme, "Rights and Responsibilities in History". Working alone or in groups, the students analyzed their findings and created final projects presented at one of the six Connecticut District contests. Over 50 educators, museum professionals and history lovers served as judges who faced a difficult task of selecting the best in 9 categories in two divisions. Winning projects will then move on to the state history contest.

History Day in Connecticut is an offshoot of National History Day (NHD) and was led by Connecticut’s Old State House, with support from the Connecticut Historical Society, the Connecticut League of History Organizations and ConnecticutHistory.org with funding from the Connecticut Humanities Council.

Learn more about History Day in Connecticut by visit http://www.historydayct.org/ or go to Facebook. The National History Day website may be viewed at http://www.nhd.org.