Why can’t we all just get along? Rodney King’s famous statement could easily have applied to this year’s East Hartford budget process.

Get along we have done, making the best of the cards we are dealt when it comes to taxes, traffic, potholes and education. You have to respect those who fight passionately for their constituency. East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc fought to keep the overall town budget increase to zero; East Hartford's new Superintendent of Schools Nate Quesnel and the Board of Education fought to make sure progress newly-evident continues. All strive toward elusive goals of excellence and achievement and doing right by children, parents, taxpayers and seniors in our town of 51,000.

Who could fault either? Students and educators and parents who attended the public hearing on the town budget March 5 over the proposed budget - the 45.1 mill rate the mayor proposed set a new East Hartford high water mark – made impassioned cases for music, band, art and the alternative high school, Synergy. Homeowners argued for improved schools; others said, cut costs. Whose dish would be on the chopping block? Stay tuned as the Town Council's vote took place the following Tuesday, March 11.

At the budget hearing, the parade of pro-education speakers were merely responding to the usual cry of “wolf” from school leaders said former Town Council member Susan Skoronek. She was right of course. In complaining about program cuts the Town Council does not have the power to tell the Board of Education what to do. And scaring parents into rallying for education is a time-honored budget tradition.

But, at the same time the Council ultimately sets the budget for the Board, and what recourse do parents and taxpayers have? When the Council and Mayor agree to reduce the budget below the state-mandated minimum budget requirement before the budget is finalized, it is venturing onto thin ice. The state could very well have penalized East Hartford, which ranks 152nd out of 159 school systems in per-pupil spending, more than the perceived budget saving cut. The Council wisely put that money back into the budget, and adjusted he revenue and expenses to compensate.

The Alliance Funding, which is intended to help the 30 towns receiving it, actually hurts as the money must go toward new programs. So while we now are seeing fantastic results in reading and literacy labs in our elementary schools, and extended day programs at O’Connell’s new IB program, the regular school budget remained flat. And that is untenable given the growing year-over –year rise in contracts and other school costs.

East Hartford realized it needed to seek some legislative relief from the Alliance School dollars mandate, and is hoping to reapply $2.5 million of next year’s $4.5 million Alliance grant toward other school needs. It is a reasonable plan, and hopefully it will succeed if reason prevails. After all, having that brand new car sitting in the driveway without being able to drive it to the grocery store won’t help if you are starving – which the Town Council resolution plainly says East Hartford is.

By the same token the town should not have to misrepresent the cuts or point blame at each other when it comes to resolving such disputes. To a degree that happened this year, and the debate became unprofessional and personal Again, this was no fault of anyone in East Hartford – it was the governor and state legislature’s misguided attempts to help East Hartford out that ended up hurting the budget process and creating such a conflict.

The town must remain above the fray, and focused on objectives. This is a time when we should all be celebrating news of an outlet mall coming to Rentschler and Pratt & Whitney’s new headquarters and engineering buildings which will add tax dollars to the town’s revenues.

Now that the dust has settled in the town’s internal budget debate, a process that everyone found to be unsettling and distasteful, handshakes are warranted. The heavy lifting has to be done at the state level. Our legislators must realize that, in the process of helping towns such as East Hartford, they need to think things out to make sure such spending mandates do not do more harm than good.