Skies cleared over East Hartford before noon Tuesday giving neighbors a chance to clear the wind-driven 18 inches of snow from cars, sidewalks and driveways as town trucks continued to clear away remnants of a blizzard. Snow continued to fall downeast with the Cape and islands getting socked. In Connecticut Bradley International remained closed but a travel ban was lifted at 2 p.m.

Snow amounts were highest east of the Connecticut River with just 2 inches of snow reported in West Hartford. Manchester reported 18 inches, Glastonbury 20 with East Hartford getting similar amounts, more in areas where there were drifts. Snow was light and fluffy but still blowing around in cold temperatures. The local radar was down in Montague, NY but the regional radar showed the storm was still a threat as it rotated off Boston. http://radar.weather.gov/Conus/northeast_loop.php

Mayor Marcia Leclerc Monday afternoon urged residents to "shelter in place" and the town's Emergency Operations Center at the Public Safety Complex was opened. Tuesday she provided an update and declared no one in East Hartford lost power, and main and secondary roads are being cleared. Rubbish collection, cancelled for Tuesday, pushed back collection one day.

At noon Monday police began issuing tickets for parking on the street which they banned as of 6 a.m., according to the press release issued by the East Hartford Police Department at 2:31 p.m. Monday The parking ban could be lifted at any time as local roadways are still being cleared.

Monday night into Tuesday residents hunkered down as the steady, driving and wind-driven snowfall belted East Hartford. The evening brought drifting snow and howling winds. Earlier Monday afternoon Gov. Dannel Malloy banned all travel after 9 p.m. and gave non-essential state emplyees Tuesday off, as did Mayor Leclerc for non-essential town workers. Power companies began to post outages and asked that customers report power outages by calling 1-800-286-2000 or by visiting m.cl-p.com. Check the state power outage map here: http://www.cl-p.com/outage/outagemap.aspx

Assemble or restock a storm kit and making arrangements to look out for families, friends and neighbors. A suggested "Storm Kit" video is on http://YouTu.be/X8Y_M4SO5oE

Charge your wireless devices.

Treat all downed wiring as if it is live. Stay at least 10 feet away and call 911 to report them.

Make sure your generator, if you use one, has been installed properly. A youtube video offers guidelines: http://youtu.be/IMD1pZc3EHM