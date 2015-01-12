Jeff Currey was sworn in as state representative Wednesday during the opening day ceremony of the 2015 legislative session at the State Capitol in Hartford.

Rep. Currey, a Democrat represents the 11th Assembly District consisting of the north end of East Hartford, and portions of South Windsor and Manchester, stood in the State House to take the oath of office from Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. Looking on was his mother, Melody Currey who recently became commissioner of the State Dept. of Administrative Services after serving as Commissioner of the Dept. of Motor Vehicles for four years, and his father, East Hartford Democratic Town Committee Chairman Don Currey. Melody Currey also served in the state house as representative of the 10 Assembly District for many years and was then elected mayor, serving two terms until accepting the post as Motor Vehicle commissioner in 2010.

“Serving the people of my district is a true honor,” Rep. Currey stated. “The next two years will be a challenging time as we continue on the road of economic recovery and I look forward to hearing the thoughts and ideas of my constituents as we begin the 2015 legislative session.”

Currey was elected to the East Hartford Board of Education in 2009 and became Board of Ed Chairman in 2010, a position also held by his father Don for many years.

Rep. Currey has been asked by Speaker of the House Brendan Sharkey (D-Hamden) to serve on the legislature’s Appropriations, Education, Judiciary, and Insurance and Real Estate committees.

“I’m confident Rep. Currey will be an important asset to each of his committees,” said Speaker Sharkey. “Jeff brings a wide spectrum of knowledge to his assignments and I look forward to working with him throughout the legislative session.”

Constituents who want to contact Rep. Currey may call his Capitol office at (860) 240-8500 or (800) 842-8267.