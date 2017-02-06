Page 1 of 2

When the Interstate Highway System came to Connecticut, the plan was to follow a line directly from Hartford's Flatbush Avenue area toward East Hartford, skirting the densest urban areas of the city. To engineers, that made the most sense. However politics came into play back in the mid-1950s, and at the time cities such as Hartford held sway in everything the state did. The outcome was the highways of today, snaking Interstate 84 directly through the center of Downtown Hartford, a hose of traffic aimed straight into the city center.