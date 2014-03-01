East Hartford residents who are in the military.

Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Leanna S. Stewart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Stewart is the daughter of Dina and Erostomus Simpson of East Hartford and a 2006 graduate of New Testament Baptist Church and School.

Army Pvt. Joshua L. Rodriguez has graduated from Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, Mo. Rodriguez is the son of Sonia Rodriguez of Waterbury, and Anthony Coleman of East Hartford.

Air Force Reserve Airman Tyler A. Wortham graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Wortham is the son of James Wortham of Hartford and Brenda Kashmanian of East Hartford and a 2009 graduate of A.I. Prince Technical High School, Hartford.

Air National Guard Airman Xiomara Rodriguez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Rodriguez is a 2013 graduate of East Hartford High School.

Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Karolina E. Prado graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Prado is the daughter of Darlene Prado of Hartford and a 2011 graduate of East Hartford High School.