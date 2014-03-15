United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut honored local workplaces and employees Friday, February 28 during its fourth annual 'Best Of' awards.

The Academy Awards-themed gala at the Hartford Marriott Downtown recognized organizations and individuals across central and northeastern Connecticut who demonstrated outstanding effort and creativity in leading the 2013 United Way Campaign at their workplaces. According to campaign chair Joseph Savage, president of Webster Bank, the 2013 United Way Campaign raised $24,328,262.

“Thank you again for your generosity to help children and families,” said Savage after announcing the results. “This will surely make a measurable, positive impact in our community.”

The Best Of Awards were presented to the following East Hartford companies:

• Best Campaign Special Event: Pratt & Whitney.

• Best Company Leadership/CEO Support: Pratt & Whitney.

• UTC Challenge: United Technologies Research Center.

The United Way Best Of Awards were sponsored by Comcast, Travelers, United Technologies Corporation, and Webster Bank.