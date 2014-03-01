Josephine N. Gallina, 79, of East Hartford, died Wednesday, February 19, 2014. Born in Hartford on December 24, 1934 she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Angelina (Vignone) Gallina.

Josephine is survived by a sister, Helen V. Michaud of East Hartford; a brother, John Gallina of Detroit, MI; several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by two sisters, Sylvia Marotta and Constance Kozik.

Funeral services will be Tuesday (February 25th) at 12 noon at the D’ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Tuesday morning from 11 am – 12 noon. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopo.com.