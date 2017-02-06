Page 1 of 2

We've lost a bright light here on earth - one that is now shining on us from heaven. Rosaleen Fitzgerald Sullivan was born to Irish immigrants Nellie (Walsh) and James Fitzgerald on March 24, 1923 and was the youngest of three sisters. She would often say "we grew up poor, but we never knew it". Always surrounded by a large extended family they were rich in simple moments, family stories, lifelong friendships, and always a song.