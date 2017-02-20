Virginia “Ginny” (DiLisio) Lessard, 89, of Manchester and Riviera Beach, FL, loving wife for over 68 years of the late Lionel J. Lessard, Sr. entered into eternal life on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at her home after a long illness.

Born in Detroit, MI on October 11, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Cirone) DiLisio, she had been a resident of Hartford for several years prior to moving to Manchester over 62 years ago. A graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1945, she immediately started her working career at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in Hartford. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime communicant of The Church of the Assumption in Manchester where she faithfully attended Mass and the Novena of the Miraculous Medal of Mary. A strong advocate of Catholic education, Ginny and her late husband, Lionel, generously supported Assumption School and East Catholic High School both in Manchester. In 1997, they were inducted into the East Catholic Hall of Fame for their generosity and support to the school since 1960.

Prior to her full-time retirement at the age of 69, Ginny worked as a sales representative for Royal Plastics in the Greater Hartford area and then at the former Big D Coin-Op Dry Cleaners on Main Street, East Hartford for several years. In 1972, she went to work at Hartford National Bank in East Hartford and would later retire from there as a Customer Service Representative after 19 years of dedicated service. She was a former longtime member of Manchester Democratic Committee and for years worked as a Moderator or Assistant Moderator at the election polls in Manchester.

Proud of her Italian heritage, Ginny enjoyed traveling with her late husband to annual UNICO conventions throughout the United States. She enjoyed her home in Riviera Beach, FL for over 30 years, cooking and entertaining family and friends, and would go daily to area grocery stores to make sure she always had plenty to eat whenever someone stopped by her home. Although she worked full time, Ginny took great pride in her home, and supporting her children and grandchildren at their sporting events and extracurricular activities. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed family gatherings and watching television.

Along with her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Robert “Bob” L. Lessard of Manchester; a brother, Ralph DiLisio; and several other relatives.

Ginny is survived by three children, Angela L. Mac and her husband, John, of Cape Coral, FL, Patricia L. Gerrity and her husband, James, of South Windsor, Lionel J. Lessard, Jr. and his wife, Christina, of East Hartford; eight cherished grandchildren, Michelle Mac Palmer and her fiancée Jason Powella, of Cape Coral, FL, Brian Gerrity and his wife, Nicole, of Manchester, John Robert Mac and his wife, Laura, of Jupiter, FL, Kelley Baccei of Wayland, MA, Michael Gerrity and his wife, Ali, of Ellington, Colleen Gerrity of Boston, MA, Dan Lessard and his wife, Emma, of East Hartford, and Kyle Robert Lessard of East Hartford; a step-granddaughter, Jaime Sablitz of East Hartford; twelve adored great-grandchildren, Kyle Palmer, Hannah, Karley, and Jonah Mac, Abigail, Emily, and Matthew Gerrity, Julia and Olivia Baccei, Emma, Jack, and Andrew Gerrity. She also leaves her sister, Frances Larco of Wethersfield; two sisters-in-law, Theresa Jahne of Wethersfield, and Annette Lessard in Virginia; a special goddaughter, Carol Larco Murzyn and her husband, Robert, of Coventry; many nieces, nephews, former customers, and dear friends.

Funeral service will be Friday (February 24, 2017) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 40 Hayes Road, South Windsor. (Ginny’s family has asked that everyone please go directly to the church on Friday morning). Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, (Section F), Broad Street, Manchester. Relatives and friends may call at the D’ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Thursday (February 23, 2017) from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Ginny’s name may be made to the Robert L. Lessard Scholarship Fund, c/o East Catholic High School, 115 New State Road, Manchester, CT 06042. Virginia’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to her special caregiver and friend, Vera Sarfo of East Hartford and to Dr. Robert Reginio and his staff for their professionalism, comforting care, and love given to Virginia and her entire family.

